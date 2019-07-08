TOLEDO, Ohio — Aug. 6 is “National Night Out,” a night meant to bring the community together along with police and fire departments.

These relationships are essential for a safe and strong neighborhood. That bond is what close to a hundred people were building Tuesday in central and east Toledo as they participated in the night out.

It's normal to see Toledo Police officers investigating crimes and responding to emergencies, but it's not everyday you see them hula-hooping or even hooping on local teens.

Tuesday was a chance for police and neighbors to relax and hang out together at the Frederick Douglass Center in Central Toledo.



"It's a great night because anything we can do to break the barriers,” said Assistant Chief Michael Troendle with the Toledo Police Department. “We're always looking for a way to connect with the community. "



While police brought their "A" game for national night out, this is a neighborhood they are familiar with. The area has been targeted for their public safety partnership as a neighborhood with high crime.



"This is home,” neighbor Katie Castell said. “It shouldn't be like that."

To help cut down on the crime, TPD partnered with community leaders to eliminate blight, build relationships and do more. They said moments like this to connect with the community help them explain their goals and purpose.



"We want to go out there and we want to effect the areas that are actually generating the crime and not the everyday citizen that's going by on their normal business,” Troendle said. “We don't want to impose our law enforcement on them."



National night out was organized by the Toledo Human Relations Commission (HRC) for that exact reason. While it looks like all fun, they believe events like this will make a difference in our community.



"Every little step,” Tom Douglas, who is on the executive committee of the HRC, said. “Every little step if we can accomplish it with two people we're two people further than we were before tonight."



From ice cream, to bounce houses, face-painting and some intense dancing kids got to see what this neighborhood is all about. And their parents noticed it too.



"We're all confined within our houses,” neighbor Stephannie Mohney said. “Sometimes we're worried to walk down the street and over here we don't have to worry about it. Police drive by all the time."



"Having something like this you know with everybody coming together instead of having bully this bully that with gun violence,” Castell said. "It shows you can be a community verses having issues with each other."

While national night out is complete for this year, city officials with the Human Relations Commission said their work is far from over. They are starting a mediation program to help neighbors work out disputes before they turn to violence and anger in our neighborhoods.