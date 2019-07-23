The National Museum of the Great Lakes opened a new temporary exhibit on Tuesday — Disasters of the Deep: Underwater Photography of Great Lakes Shipwrecks.

The exhibit features work from ten underwater photographers covering shipwrecks across all five Great Lakes.

“Nothing interests our visitors more than shipwrecks and what better way to explore this topic in more detail than by using the photography of those who risk life and limb to explore and to document these submerged historical relics,” the museum's executive director Christopher Gillcrist said.

The display will showcase dozens of shipwrecks, including the Daniel J. Morrell, Gunilda, Rouse Simmons and Cedarville. Museum-goers can view the more than 130 photographs digitally on large flat screen monitors.

Gillcrest said the decision to display the pictures digitally was made in part because they simply don't have the space to hang that many pieces. More importantly, he said, the space could then be transformed to feel a bit more like you are actually underwater.

The exhibit is open now and runs through September 1. Admission to the exhibit is included in the general admission price, which is $17 per person with discounts for seniors and teens. Children under 6 get in free.

The National Museum of the Great Lakes is located at 1701 Front Street in Toledo and is open seven days a week. For more information, call 419-214-5000 ext. 200 or visit the museum's website.