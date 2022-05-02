May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month: Ohio State Highway Patrol shares statistics, message for riders

Lucas County combined with four others accounted for 33% of all motorcycle crashes in Ohio last year.

May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and the Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists to ride trained and sober.

Last year, 4,005 traffic crashes in Ohio involved motorcycles, according to OSHP statistics. Those crashes resulted in 223 deaths and 1,197 serious injuries.

Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Lucas and Montgomery counties combined accounted for 33% of the motorcycle crashes in Ohio.

“Motorcycle safety is a shared responsibility,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “All motorists need to be aware of their surroundings and other vehicles using the roadway. Motorists should give motorcycles a full lane of travel and look for them at intersections and while changing lanes.”

54% of at-fault motorcycle drivers involved in crashes did not have a motorcycle endorsement on their license in 2021.

“Ride responsibly, trained and defensively,” OSHP Fremont Post commander Lt. Angel Burgo said. “This means ensuring you have a motorcycle endorsement, wearing proper safety equipment and giving yourself plenty of room, all while obeying all traffic laws and never riding impaired.”

Ohio law requires helmets for riders under 18 and drivers with less than one year of motorcycle experience. Passengers must wear helmets when the driver is required to do so.

For more information visit www.motorcycle.ohio.gov.