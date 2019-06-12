TOLEDO, Ohio — It's a digital world out there, but we just can't deny the appeal of receiving real mail (when it's not a bill).

Saturday is National Letter Writing Day, a chance to put your phone down for a few minutes and put some some thoughts down on paper and send it to someone else. Who will get it in 3-5 business days.



Yes, we know letter writing is an antiquated practice made obsolete by literally every other communication technology of the last 150 years (we're looking at you, the telegraph). BUT, in the spirit of the day and the nostalgia that comes from all sorts of activities like baking your own bread or crocheting, National Letter Writing Day on Dec. 7 provides a special opportunity to do something wholly unique and thoughtful for someone else.



Here are a few ways that you can celebrate National Letter Writing Day and some reasons why you should:



1. LETTER TO SANTA, ANYONE? Since everyone knows Santa doesn't have email, there's no better day to have youngsters sit down to write out their holiday wish list for Jolly old St. Nick. Pro tip: parents can use the USPS's Letters to Santa program to actually address and send the letter to the "North Pole" and get a handwritten response mailed back to the child from Santa himself (or at least one of the charitable little helpers writing as him).



2. TYPING LETTERS IS SO MUCH LESS INTIMATE

Yes, email is faster and more convenient, but it's just so spammy and cold. Wouldn't it be nicer to pen a handwritten note to your love, your friends, or even just an acquaintance and let the artistry of your penmanship combine with your wit and charm in a way that is touchingly human? The best thing is you can't accidentally hit "reply all."



3. AN EXCUSE TO BUY SOME REALLY NICE PAPER

That really good paper shouldn't be relegated solely to sending resumes (also an antiquated practice). Pick up some fine stock paper and a few good pens and marvel at how wonderfully the paper soaks up the ink, adding a touch of class to your prose, and giving the reader something tangible to hold on to. Pro Tip: get the paper that has seeds woven in it so it can be planted when you're done.



4. A SWEET GESTURE

Writing a physical letter takes more time and effort than simply typing out a quick email. It adds heft to your words and shows the reader of the letter that during the entire time you spent writing and sending the letter you were thinking of them.



5. SEND A LETTER TO YOURSELF

Take some time to sit and think about what you'd like to say to your future self. Include some goals, some regrets, some hopes, and some fun things you've done and seen. Mail it and don't open it for a few years. It will give you some insight into how far you've come.



6. CONNECT WITH SOMEONE FROM ANOTHER GENERATION

Believe it or not, email was invented IN THE 80s! That means there are still people alive who wrote letters to each other as a main form of communication. There's a chance some of those (like great grandma) don't even have email. Those people have stories and life lessons that could be invaluable. And most of all, they just want to hear from you! So write to Great Gram-gram, would ya?



If you'd like to learn more about National Letter Writing Day check out NationalToday.com.

RELATED: TPS gearing up for cursive coming back to the classroom

RELATED: Gov. Kasich signs cursive bill

RELATED: Flip the script: Cursive sees revival in school instruction