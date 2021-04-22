National Drug Take Back Day: List of locations in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan

Several police and fire department, other groups accepting medication this Saturday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you have old prescription drugs sitting in your medicine cabinet, now is a good time to get rid of them.

Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day, and Toledo and several other communities in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan are offering to take yours. Toledo sites will accept prescription drugs, narcotics, pet medications and vitamins:

Scott Park District Police Station, 2301 Nebraska Ave.

NW District Police Station, 2330 W. Sylvania Ave.

Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, 625 N. Erie St.

Meijer, 1500 E. Alexis Rd.

Kroger, 4633 Suder Ave.

Toledo Family Pharmacy, 324 Main St.

Washington Township Fire Station, 2649 Shoreland Ave.

University of Toledo Medical Center, 3000 Arlington Ave.

Toledo sites will not accept inhalers, ointments, lotions or commercial medical vendors. Select sites will accept syringes and liquid medications -- call to confirm.

All sites in Lucas and Wood counties will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To locate the site nearest you, click here.

LUCAS COUNTY

Holland

Kroger, 7059 Orchard Center Dr., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Maumee

Maumee Police Division, 109 E. Dudley St., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

St. Luke's Hospital, 5901 Monclova Rd., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Swanton

Municipal building, 219 Chestnut St.

Ottawa Hills

Ottawa Hills Police Department, 2125 Richards Rd.

Oregon

Oreogn Police Department, 5330 Seaman Rd.

Sylvania

Sylvania Police Department, 6635 Maplewood Ave.

Sylvania Township

Syvania Township Police department, 4420 King Rd.

Waterville

Waterville Fire Department, 751 Waterville Monclova Rd.

Whitehouse

Whitehouse Fire Department, 10550 Waterville St.

Springfield Township

Fire Station No. 3, 7145 Garden Rd

Monclova Township

Monclova Township Fire Department, 4395 Albon Rd.

WOOD COUNTY

Bowling Green

Bowling Green Police Division, 175 W. Wooster St.

Perrysburg Township

Perrysburg Township Police Department, 26711 Lime City Rd.

Rossford

Rossford Police Department, 99 Hillsdale Ave.

Walbridge

Walbridge Police Department, 705 N. Main St.

North Baltimore

North Baltimore Police Department, 203 N. Main St.

MICHIGAN

Adrian