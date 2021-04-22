National Drug Take Back Day: List of locations in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you have old prescription drugs sitting in your medicine cabinet, now is a good time to get rid of them.
Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day, and Toledo and several other communities in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan are offering to take yours. Toledo sites will accept prescription drugs, narcotics, pet medications and vitamins:
- Scott Park District Police Station, 2301 Nebraska Ave.
- NW District Police Station, 2330 W. Sylvania Ave.
- Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, 625 N. Erie St.
- Meijer, 1500 E. Alexis Rd.
- Kroger, 4633 Suder Ave.
- Toledo Family Pharmacy, 324 Main St.
- Washington Township Fire Station, 2649 Shoreland Ave.
- University of Toledo Medical Center, 3000 Arlington Ave.
Toledo sites will not accept inhalers, ointments, lotions or commercial medical vendors. Select sites will accept syringes and liquid medications -- call to confirm.
All sites in Lucas and Wood counties will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To locate the site nearest you, click here.
LUCAS COUNTY
Holland
Kroger, 7059 Orchard Center Dr., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Maumee
Maumee Police Division, 109 E. Dudley St., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
St. Luke's Hospital, 5901 Monclova Rd., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Swanton
Municipal building, 219 Chestnut St.
Ottawa Hills
Ottawa Hills Police Department, 2125 Richards Rd.
Oregon
Oreogn Police Department, 5330 Seaman Rd.
Sylvania
Sylvania Police Department, 6635 Maplewood Ave.
Sylvania Township
Syvania Township Police department, 4420 King Rd.
Waterville
Waterville Fire Department, 751 Waterville Monclova Rd.
Whitehouse
Whitehouse Fire Department, 10550 Waterville St.
Springfield Township
Fire Station No. 3, 7145 Garden Rd
Monclova Township
Monclova Township Fire Department, 4395 Albon Rd.
WOOD COUNTY
Bowling Green
Bowling Green Police Division, 175 W. Wooster St.
Perrysburg Township
Perrysburg Township Police Department, 26711 Lime City Rd.
Rossford
Rossford Police Department, 99 Hillsdale Ave.
Walbridge
Walbridge Police Department, 705 N. Main St.
North Baltimore
North Baltimore Police Department, 203 N. Main St.
MICHIGAN
Adrian
ProMedica Hickman Hospital, 5640 N. Adrian Hwy.