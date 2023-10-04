National construction workforce shortage affecting local businesses

With 1 in 4 construction workers nearing retirement, the need for the next generation to take their place is becoming urgent.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A recent Department of Labor report revealed there aren't enough construction workers across the country to meet demand.

The latest labor data comes from February. Construction job openings have jumped by 129,000 but hiring has decreased by 18,000.

It's indicative of the growing need for new construction workers nationwide.

According to AssociatedBuildersandContractors.org, the construction industry will need to bring in an estimated half a million additional workers on top of regular hiring just to meet demand in 2023.



"We're seeing it in two areas," Allen Ziemkiewicz, an operations manager with construction company Lathrop, said. "One, across the board, in people who want to be journeyman tradesman, and two, the people who want to make the trade from journeyman tradesmen to foreman or superintendent to lead the crews, and that's vital."

Ziemkiewicz said that while northwest Ohio isn't struggling as much as some other areas, it's not exempt either, especially with bigger projects in Columbus pulling away talent.

He says at its root, the issue stems from a lack of interest.



"A lot of people didn't get into the trades probably over the last 15 to 20 years, so there's been a lot of effort to get people into the apprenticeship programs with our local trade unions," Ziemkiewicz said.

That effort can be seen in construction-tech programs, like the one contained within the halls of PENTA Career Center in Perrysburg Township.

"That's the purpose of us, right? Penta Career Center is really the talent pipeline for our industry partners, so for our construction partners we train to give them the skills so they're ready for work right after high school," Ryan Lee, director of career tech education at Penta, said.

Lee said a unique element of the program is its hands-on approach, giving students chances to work directly with local trade unions.

Lee says it's a great way to have good wages and a career path right after high school, and interest in the program has also been growing.



"That's why we're expanding programming to meet the demand of our students, families are recognizing there are great paying jobs in northwest Ohio, and we want to make sure that we're helping those students connect in their desire to be a construction person growing up with the skills to be a great construction person," Lee said.

This next generation of workers is becoming increasingly critical. In 2022, it was reported that nearly 1 in 4 construction workers are older than 55 and nearing retirement.