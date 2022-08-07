National Conservative organization offered cheap gas, free food to northwest Ohio locals

For two hours, AFP offered Toledoans the chance to get gas for $2.38 a gallon. They say it was to remind Americans how cheap gas was before the Biden presidency.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A line of cars stretched past an Airport Highway gas station and down the road, all waiting to fill up their cars and trucks for cheap.



"Prices are just high and everybody's just trying to get a deal," one local woman waiting to get gas said.



The morning of July 8, the average price of gas was about $4.79 across Toledo; but fuel at this station was half that, coming in at $2.38 a gallon.

The wait was close to an hour for some customers, but they say it was well worth it.



"I would do it today, tomorrow and the next day," said a local man filling up at the pump.



It's all part of "Americans for Prosperity's True Cost Tour," an anti-Biden administration campaign claiming to remind Americans just how much gas cost before the president came into office.

They say the president's oil policies are to blame for the skyrocketing price of fuel.

"From increasing regulation to empowering the regulatory agencies, to slow step processes like permitting and drilling on federal lands, all of those kinds of things begin to add up," Donovan O'Neil, the State Director of AFP Ohio.



By paying the difference, O'Neil says it gives them the chance to talk to people about their agenda.

Later, they moved down to Bowling Green's South Side 6 and footed the bill for free gyros to anyone that wanted one.

The AFP rep says food has been affected by inflation as well,and once again the line was out the door. Customers like Joe Beamer says in this economy, acts like this make a difference.



"Literally we barely have enough to get by right now. It makes me feel like someone actually cares about us," said Beamer.



And the events even caught the attention of Ohio U.S. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, who agrees with AFP's criticism of Biden's energy policies tagging along from Toledo to Bowling Green. He warns that while it was special seeing people get help, he says the fact that events like this are needed at all points to a likely recession on the horizon.

"When people start pulling back because the cost of gasoline and the cost of everything at the grocery store, you name it, it's not looking good where we are right now," Latta said.