National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump and Andre' Hill's family hold press conference

The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Attorney Ben Crump and the family of Andre’ Hill are speaking Thursday morning after former Columbus police officer Adam Coy was fired Monday after he shot and killed Hill on Dec. 22 on Oberlin Drive in the city’s northwest side.

On Tuesday, Columbus police released documents that revealed that officer Amy Detweiler, who was with Coy, told investigators that she did not “observe any threats from” Andre’ Hill and “did not see a weapon” but could not see his right side before Coy opened fire.

Coy and Detweiler had been called to the area on a non-emergency disturbance call.

Following Coy’s termination, Columbus Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr. issued a statement after a hearing Monday morning saying he would uphold Chief Thomas Quinlan’s recommendation to fire Coy.

"The information, evidence and representations made by Chief Quinlan as the investigator are, in my opinion, indisputable. His disciplinary recommendation is well-supported and appropriate," Pettus said. "The actions of Adam Coy do not live up to the oath of a Columbus Police officer, or the standards we, and the community, demand of our officers."

According to termination documents, Coy was also admonished by his superiors for failing to initially activate his body-worn camera and failing to provide aid to Hill after he was shot.