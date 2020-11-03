NAPOLEON, Ohio — Leaders at Napoleon Area Schools have organized a watch party to support the Lady Wildcats as they take on Tri-Valley High School in Columbus on Thursday.

The move comes after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called for "limited spectators" at all indoor sports tournaments in the state, due to several people testing positive for coronavirus.

Since fans can't cheer on the Wildcats in person, a watch party will be held at 3 p.m. in the Napoleon High School's gymnasium, despite DeWine's instruction to avoid large group gatherings.

And, the school district isn't alone in pushing back on the governor's decision. At least two petitions to allow fans to choose for themselves if they would like to attend OHSAA games amid virus concerns have been gaining traction.

One online petition called "Petition to be able to attend OHSAA Regional/State/Basketball/Wrestling Tournament 2020" already has nearly 13,000 signatures. Another called "OHSAA to allow fans to come to sporting events" has more than 3,500.

The Grand Canyon will be outfitted with a 40-foot by 60-foot projector screen, and the district is hoping to fill all 2,164 seats in the gym.

There will be a separate student section and the general public is encouraged to wear Napoleon gear or to follow the "white out" coordinated by the student section.

Both the front and back concourse doors will be open at 2 p.m. for spectators and admission to the watch party is free.

A light concession stand at the high school will be available with drinks, popcorn and candy for purchase before the game and at halftime.

Immediately following the game, spectators are invited to head over to Perry Street to join together with local businesses to continue to the celebrations. Food trucks, music and more will be available from 5-11 p.m. with all ages welcome.

District leaders said that more information about ticket refunds will be available soon.

