NAPOLEON, Ohio — Napoleon Schools lifted its lockdown Monday after a potential threat was determined to be "unfounded."

Superintendent Erik Belcher said in a press release, that the district received a notification of a potential bomb threat via social media from an unknown source, that was then passed along to other students on Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet, the school followed its emergency operations plan and officials worked alongside Napoleon police and fire "to make sure everyone remains safe."

School officials worked quickly Monday afternoon to determine whether the threat was real or fictitious.

An investigation was completed and the all clear was given by 2:30 p.m. The threat was determined to be not credible.

The Napoleon Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.

RELATED: Threats made against Central Catholic, St. John's deemed 'not credible'

RELATED: Woodward HS lockdown lifted after police investigate nearby shooting