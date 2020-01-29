NAPOLEON, Ohio — Out with the old, in with the new: demolition for the 1978-built municipal swimming pool in Napoleon started Tuesday so a new, more modern aquatic center can take its role.

Construction is set to begin this upcoming spring and end by the spring of 2020 when the Napoleon Aquatic Center is scheduled to open doors.

Last year, Napoleon voters approved a levy to fund the project, which is capped at $3.5 million.

The aquatic center will include a zero-entry area with spray features, a large spiral slide and speed slide, and a competition pool section. A single pool bathhouse and golf course clubhouse building are also in the plans.

Talks about building a new pool in town started in 2018 when residents approached city officials and asked for a waterpark or splash pad facility in town, similar to the ones in surrounding communities.

Council had already been placing money in a reserve fund to renovate the existing pool, but residents felt that rather than renovating an older, dated pool it would be better to build a brand new facility.

This issue was then proposed to the City’s Parks and Recreation Board who recommended to not renovate the existing pool and to pursue an initiative for a new facility.

The council ultimately agreed and directed city staff as well as an appointed New Swimming Pool Commission to develop preliminary plans, a cost estimate and a method to fund the project.

They have been meeting regularly since the spring of 2019 to develop plans, features and concepts of the new facility.

The engineers' plans and specifications for the new facility are scheduled to be ready for approval in late February or early March.