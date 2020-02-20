NAPOLEON, Ohio — A Napoleon man was arrested on Tuesday by the Bryan Police Department after a sexual assault investigation.

Leslie Tietje was charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor 13 to 16 years old.

The Napoleon Police Department said from March 2016 to October 2019, Tietje was a volunteer for the police auxiliary.

Napoleon Police said in a statement that Tietje resigned last year well prior to the Bryan PD investigation, and said that his resignation was not related to this investigation.

This is a developing story as Bryan PD are still investigating.