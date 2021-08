Firefighters on scene say no one was hurt in the incident.

A massive house fire Friday night forced a Napoleon family from their home, authorities say.

Flames broke out at around 8 p.m., and it took about an hour to get them under control.

No one was hurt, but witnesses said they could see the smoke for miles.