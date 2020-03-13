NAPOLEON, Ohio — The Coronavirus causing so many cancellations. The sports world impacted heavily with March Madness, the end of winter sports, and the start of baseball season.

The Napoleon girls basketball team was excited to make their first appearance at states in school history. Shortly after their win, the OHSAA made the decision to ban fans from attending. Thursday just hours before they were set to tip-off in their state semifinal, they found out the game was postponed.

At the beginning of the season the team signed a pledge. One of the things they pledge was to not worry about things out of their control. Little did they know it would be a pandemic.

"At the end of the day it's a basketball game and we have to keep things in perspective." Head Coach Corey Kreinbrink.

The team is hanging on to the word postponed. The tournament has not been completely canceled as of Thursday, so they hope to eventually get to play.

"The biggest thing is our community is still together." said Taylor Strock. "I just think we have to look at the bigger picture."

"Just trying to process everything. That we can't play." said Caely Ressler "But we are hopeful it will all work out."

