allinnapoleon | City comes together to cheer on girls basketball team heading to state title game

The Wildcats team has some unfinished business after last year's state tournament was cut short due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

NAPOLEON, Ohio — T-shirts, signs and decorated businesses show Napoleon is ready to turn out for Saturday's championship girls basketball game. It's a chance of redemption after COVID-19 cut the Ladycats' last season short.

"Our whole hearts just broke. We were so ready to cheer them on and they worked so hard to get there and then COVID happened and the world stopped," Napoleon local Amy Fulton said.

The Ladycats were on their way to a possible state title last year, but the pandemic cut their season short. So this year, the community is going all out to let the team know it has their backs.

"It's a great group of girls, great group of coaches, so it's great for them to be able to get back there, and I don't know if it's necessarily a redemption, but it feels close to and it's great that they have the opportunity," former Napoleon High School swimming coach Chris Millen said.

Millen was hanging out at Spengler's downtown, owned by Chad Sorg.

Sorg has been making sure that people have a chance to gather and watch the basketball games together and send off the team.

"They get the police escorts, the fire engine escorts and it's just exciting to see everyone flood the streets and take out the cameras, get the video and just one of the moments where you get the chills and you know this is a small-town atmosphere," Sorg said.

The state title game is Saturday at 5 p.m. at the University of Dayton

The 25-1 Lady Cats defeated Dayton Carroll by a score of 46-43 on Friday, sending them to the title game at 5 p.m. against McArthur Vinton County (26-1).