Napoleon hopes to lure jobs with new $6.5 million building

The 150,000 square-foot facility will be in prime industrial real estate with close proximity to U.S. 24.

NAPOLEON, Ohio — Officials in Napoleon and Henry County hope to attract more new businesses to the area with the region's newest "spec building."

Elected officials and Henry County community leaders gathered Tuesday to mark the beginning of construction for a new, $6.5 million 150,000-square-foot building that they hope will be filled with new employers once it is complete.

Five years ago the city's first spec building was quickly occupied by JAC products, creating hundreds of new jobs in the area.

Local officials said building speculatively -- before a user is even in the picture -- gives the region an advantage because the building and other infrastructure is ready.

"So when we get these projects leads on what a business or a site selector might be looking for, we're one step ahead of them by having this building ready and available." said Jennifer Arps, executive director of the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation.

And along with having the building and infrastructure in place, leaders are expecting this new building to be filled quickly with such close proximity to US 24.

"Obviously the three most important things in real estate: location, location, location. And we have that right here just off of 24. Easy on, easy off. We're really looking forward to it," Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel said.

"For Napoleon, we're lucky because you can be one hour to Fort Wayne, Indiana, or an hour to downtown Toledo, Ohio," Arps said. "And of course that connects you throughout the U.S.. So, this is really a nice little gem of an industrial park right here with easy access."

Keller Logistics, which is expanding their operations from logistics services into real estate development, paid for the building.

CEO Bryan Keller hopes making investments like these back into the community and region can help continue to grow the area's economy.

"To build a foundation for ourselves and the community of these industrial buildings that bring jobs to northwest Ohio," Keller said. "We look at is as an investment in the area just to grow the region."

Construction is expected to be completed by mid 2023. Keller said the building could be built to suit if interested parties begin the process now.