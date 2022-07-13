The Nancy Drew Convention is Back

Over four thousand pieces of memorabilia were donated by a lifelong collector.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Nancy Drew Convention returns this week after a COVID-19-induced hiatus. After a two year pause, the convention will begin Thursday, July 14.

The Jennifer Fisher and Nancy Drew Collection will be on display highlighting years of art books and Nancy Drew memorabilia between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

“This week we are celebrating this amazing gift of a Nancy Drew Collection given to us by Jennifer Fisher Here at the Library on Thursday and Friday,” Nancy Eames, the Toledo Main Libraries Youth Services Coordinator said.

Jennifer Fisher is an author, historian and collector of Nancy Drew.

She has spent over 20 years building her collection and has now donated over four thousand items to the Toledo Main Library. She says Nancy Drew books have a connection with Toledo that runs deep.

“The Original Ghost writer that was hired to write the Nancy Drew series Mildred Benson lived here in Toledo for many decades and she wrote some of the books here in Toledo," Fisher said. "So there is a great connection to Mildred as a Toledoan for decades."

In 2001, Fisher’s Love for Nancy Drew led her to meeting Mildred Benson. Benson was 90 years old and still working for the Toledo Blade Newspaper. Since then Fisher has now been collecting Nancy Drew treasures for 22 years.

Fisher described the vast cultural impact of Benson's work. She said:

“There’s such a legacy to Nancy Drew Not only in her history in those who created and wrote the books but it's also just that ideal of Nancy drew as this role model. Who's kind of been empowering kids for years and making them aspire to do more in their lives. I mean there are a lot of women and men who read these books over the years. All the way on up to the Supreme Court. Our ladies on the Supreme Court have cited Nancy Drew as an influence which is pretty amazing."

With Fisher's help, the Toledo Library hopes to keep the Nancy Drew legacy alive.

Fisher just hopes that the convention and all of the Nancy Drew Collection inspires the new generation of kids coming in the library. She believes its a great way to get kids interested in reading.

