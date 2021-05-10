x
NAMI Greater Toledo provides awareness, support of mental illness during Mental Illness Awareness Week

NAMI says it's important to discuss and support mental health all year round.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The first week of October is Mental Illness Awareness Week, but it's important to talk about mental health all year long.

That's the mission of NAMI Greater Toledo: to raise awareness of mental illness and support those struggling, all while fighting discrimination.

Each year, millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental health condition. Mental health issues can affect people of all ages, directly or indirectly through friends, family or even coworkers.

Oct. 5 is recognized as a national day of prayer for mental illness recovery and understanding, and Mental Illness Awareness Week provides a dedicated time for mental health advocates across the country to come together as a united voice for the importance of mental health.

If you need crisis response or mental health care, NAMI is here to help. Call 419-243-1119 for emergency help or to find support groups. You can also visit the NAMI Greater Toledo website for more information.

