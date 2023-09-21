The state saw 4,915 deaths related to unintentional drug overdoses last year, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced plans to install more than 130 boxes with naloxone -- also known as Narcan -- at 65 rest areas across the state.

"Increasing access to naloxone is critical to combatting the opioid crisis and decreasing the number of overdose deaths in Ohio,” Gov. DeWine said in a press release Thursday. “By placing naloxboxes in rest areas across the state we are providing more opportunities to reverse the deadly effects of illicit opioids and providing opportunities for Ohioans to choose recovery.”

The plan is being done in partnership with the RecoveryOhio initiative, the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio Department of Health’s Project DAWN (Deaths Avoided With Naloxone).

You can see a map of the planned rest areas for the naloxone boxes below...

Naloxone is a nasal spray that can be given to someone suffering from an opioid overdose, “blocking the deadly effects of opioids on the brain and restoring consciousness and breathing.”

“That is nearly four times greater than the 1,275 fatalities caused by motor vehicle crashes over the same period,” according to the press release.

In 2022, the number of kits distributed by Project DAWN had grown to 205,584 with state officials saying the known overdose reversals numbered 18,244.

“The common signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose include unresponsiveness, slow or no breathing, blue lips or fingernails, choking or coughing, cold or clammy skin, small pupils, and dizziness or disorientation,” officials said.

