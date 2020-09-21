North American International Auto Show pushed back from summer to fall 2021

The reimagined version of NAIAS, originally slated for June, will now be held Sept. 28 – Oct. 9, 2021 at the TCF Center in Detroit.

DETROIT — Detroit's famous auto show is making a move to fall.

In a press release on Sept. 21, the organizers for the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) announced that the 2021 show has been pushed back from June until September. Organizers also announced that they intend for the show to keep its fall dates going forward.

The 2021 show will now take place beginning Sept. 28 and ending Oct. 9. The main show will be open to the public from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9, with the days leading up to it featuring other special events in hopes of expanding offerings to bring more visitors to Detroit and NAIAS.

Additionally, fall dates for the next 3 years have been secured with the TCF Center (formerly the Cobo Center) to keep the show in Detroit, where it has been in its current international form since 1965.

The 2020 show would have marked the end of a 31-year January tradition, as organizers had announced NAIAS would take place in June, largely in an attempt to lure Germany's top automakers back after they decided to skip the final winter edition in January 2019.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in NAIAS being canceled altogether in 2020.

Next year's show will debut the facelift originally meant for June 2020, reimagining the show as an indoor and outdoor event with more dynamic displays and exhibits spreading across Detroit.

A web-based monthly series will also begin, teasing what organizers have "queued up" for 2021. "Q'ed Up Mobility" launches Sept. 22 on the NAIAS website live at 10 a.m., with the first guest speaker being ZF North America president Dr. Martin Fischer.

Dates for the next three years of NAIAS have yet to be announced.

2021's schedule is as follows:

Motor Bella (celebrating British and Italian luxury car brands): Sept. 24-26

The Gallery (an ultra-luxury event): Sept. 26

Press Preview (an opportunity for automakers to debut new products and technology): Sept. 28-29

AutoMobili-D (a look at future mobility platforms): Sept. 28-30

Industry Preview (a networking opportunity): Sept. 29-30

Charity Preview (the largest single-night charity event across the globe): Oct. 1

Public Show (open to all ticketed attendees): Oct. 2-9

No date has been announced as to when tickets will go on sale.