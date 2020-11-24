NAACP to pay for funeral following COVID-19 death of Grand Rapids girl

The address comes after the death of 14-year-old Honestie Hodges, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 9.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will pay for the funeral of a Grand Rapids girl.

The announcement comes after the death of 14-year-old Honestie Hodges, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 9. According to a GoFundMe started by her grandmother, Hodges fought the virus at the hospital for nearly 2 weeks and was places on a ventilator before her death.

In 2017, when Hodges was 11 years old, she inspired a youth interaction policy within the Grand Rapids Police Department, after she was held at gunpoint and handcuffed by officers.

“This is a pain that runs deep and is personal,” said Chapter President Cle Jackson.

Tuesday’s briefing highlighted the impact of COVID-19 on Black and Brown communities, as positive cases continue to surge in West Michigan and throughout the country. “A member of NAACP Grand Rapids Branch, as well as a medical expert, addressed the community to encourage them to take the necessary precautions to save lives,” a release from NAACP reads.

The address was streamed live on NAACP's Facebook page. Donations to Hodges' family can be given here.




