Mysterious illness impacts birds in Ohio, Indiana; not yet found in Toledo area

The unknown disease causes birds to have swollen, crusty eyes and neurological tremors.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A mystery illness is sweeping through bird populations along the east coast, with cases now identified in Ohio and neighboring Indiana.

"Well, there seems to be more that we don't know than we do know about this disease that's affecting birds now in multiple states," Black Swamp Bird Observatory Executive Director Kimberly Kaufman said.

The illness was first identified in Washington, D.C. before spreading to other east coast communities and eventually the Midwest.

Researchers have ruled out Avian Flu and West Nile Virus.

The disease leaves birds with swollen, crusty eyes and neurological tremors.

"This particular disease we've never seen anything quite like this. But, from time to time we will have concerns about salmonella spreading at bird feeders," Kaufman said.

Kaufman said that if you do have a bird feeder or multiple feeders, you should already be cleaning them about once a week. However, with this unknown illness floating around, you should be cleaning them with a solution of 10% bleach or white vinegar.

Officials said you can keep your bird feeders up unless you do see a bird with these symptoms.

Currently, the mystery disease has not been identified in northwest Ohio specifically.

There is a website where you can report a diseased or dead bird with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

"It's really important that if you see a sick bird that you report it, so that we know how far this contagion has spread," Kaufman said.