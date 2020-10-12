'Mysterious monolith' appears at Toledo Museum of Art

The city of Toledo wants to know where you think the monolith will show up next!

TOLEDO, Ohio — Monolith mania has hit Toledo!

The City of Toledo Twitter account posted a photo of a monolith outside the Toledo Museum of Art, saying "it loves great art," in the latest weird thing that's happened this year.

You’ve seen it appear around the globe. Today, the mysterious #ToledoMonolith appeared at the @ToledoMuseum. It loves great art, and there’s no better place better to enjoy art than the #Toledo Museum of Art pic.twitter.com/Mh8enBHn1s — City of Toledo (@city_of_toledo) December 10, 2020

You may have never heard of a monolith before a couple weeks ago, when one was discovered in by wildlife biologists in a Utah desert while they were performing a helicopter survey of bighorn sheep.

Merriam-Webster defines a monolith as "a single great stone often in the form of an obelisk or column" or "a massive structure."

It is believed the monolith had been there for about four years, but no one knows how it got there. Officials say it is illegal to install monuments on Utah public lands without permission.

But wait, it gets better.

Soon after the monolith was discovered, it just disappeared before the Utah Bureau of Land Management decided what to do with it.

And of course, no one knows who removed it. Pretty par for the course for 2020, really.

Now that the monolith has landed in Toledo, the city wants to know where you think the monolith will appear next, giving the option to vote between Tony Packos and the University of Toledo. Lock in your vote on Twitter!