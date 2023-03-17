COLUMBUS, Ohio — A baseball player from Olivet College was shot multiple times after a baseball game against home team Muskingum Univeristy, according to the university.



Authorities were called to Mose Moorehead Baseball Field at Muskingum University just after 7 p.m. for a reported shooting.



A player from the visiting Michigan team was reportedly shot multiple times and taken to a local hospital.



Those on campus were alerted to the incident at 7:23 p.m. and the school issued a shelter-in-place.



Law enforcement from Muskingum University, New Concord Police Department, and the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office investigated the scene and searched for a suspect based on witness descriptions.



According to the university, at 7:45 p.m. a suspect was taken into custody.