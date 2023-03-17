COLUMBUS, Ohio — A baseball player from Olivet College was shot multiple times after a baseball game against home team Muskingum Univeristy, according to the university.
Authorities were called to Mose Moorehead Baseball Field at Muskingum University just after 7 p.m. for a reported shooting.
A player from the visiting Michigan team was reportedly shot multiple times and taken to a local hospital.
Those on campus were alerted to the incident at 7:23 p.m. and the school issued a shelter-in-place.
Law enforcement from Muskingum University, New Concord Police Department, and the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office investigated the scene and searched for a suspect based on witness descriptions.
According to the university, at 7:45 p.m. a suspect was taken into custody.
The university lifted the shelter-in-place at 9:15 p.m. and notified the community that the suspect was in custody and the campus was safe.
No other injuries were reported. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
Due to the incident, the university has canceled all athletic events on Saturday and Sunday, March 18 and 19