Alex DePue of 'The DePue Brothers' dies in car crash

Alex DePue, a renowned fiddler and native of Bowling Green, died Thursday in a car crash in Mexico, according to his family. He was 49.

A star talent and member of one of Bowling Green's most prominent musical families has died.

Alex DePue, an accomplished fiddler, was killed in a car crash early Thursday morning in Mexico, according to a statement from his family on Facebook. DePue, alongside his siblings, was part of the DePue Brothers Band and classically trained on violin from a young age.

The brothers were mentored by their father, Wallace DePue, a music professor at Bowling Green State University and award-winning musician and composer himself.

At 14, DePue won the rights to play at Carnegie Hall.

The DePue Brothers played together for decades, pioneering a unique style of music they called "grassical."

"It's when bluegrass meets classical music, and what you have is an explosion there," DePue said, describing the musical style the brothers are known for during an interview on "Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson" in December 2018.

DePue's fiddling caught the attention of many, leading him to play around the world. He toured for six years with country music star Chris Cagle and with guitarist Steve Vai for three and a half years, among many others.

