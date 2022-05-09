x
'The best time': Pop music superstar Mariah Carey spends the day at Cedar Point in Sandusky

Carey made a visit to Cedar Point on Monday, accompanied by 11 year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — If you were at Cedar Point on Monday, you may have thought you were having a 'fantasy' moment as a special guest was making her way around the park.

Superstar singer Mariah Carey made a visit to the Sandusky amusement park for Labor Day, accompanied by 11 year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. "Had the best time at @cedarpoint! Never again with the heels though," Carey wrote on her Instagram account on Monday evening. 

Carey made time for fans who were at the park and recognized the pop legend.

Bowling Green State University Assistant Basketball Coach Steve Wright got this picture of his daughters posing with Carey.

A Carey fan site got these photos on Twitter as well:

Here's one more:

It's been a pretty good summer for Moroccan and Monroe. According to E!, the pair's father, Nick Cannon, rented out a water park for a day.  

Carey, 53, is a noted fan of amusement parks. She filmed the music video for 1995's Fantasy at Playland in Rye, NY. Carey returned to the park for a visit in 2019.

