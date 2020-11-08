TPD: 'Toledo Purge' rumors are false; multiple shootings reported across Toledo area Monday night

The shootings ranged from shots fired into a home with several infants inside to a shooting that happened during a basketball game in the park.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police have been busy investigating multiple shootings that happened across the Toledo area Monday night.

The shootings sparked social media posts telling residents to avoid being outside from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m., and another post saying that the shootings were a "purge" caused by a demon.

"At this time, the department is investigating all possible motives regarding the shootings from last night," said TPD Sgt. Mike Kurjan. "Our investigators, as always, work hard to develop a connection between victims in incidents such as this and the suspects who perpetrated the crime. Currently, there is no indication that any of these shootings are related, and the talk of a 'purge' in Toledo appears to be nothing more than a social media rumor."

Here's a look at all of the shootings reported:

The first happened around 1:32 p.m. in the 500 block of Leach in east Toledo. Police say 38-year-old Victor Ramsey was in his apartment when he got into an altercation with 20-year-old Raheem Jackson, who was standing outside the apartment. The alteration escalated and both parties shot at each other, but no one was injured. Several rounds did hit Ramsey's apartment.

The second shooting was reported around 4:44 p.m. in Winterfield Park in south Toledo. Police say when they initially arrived to the scene, no one was there. A 19-year-old victim showed up and said he was running from two Black males who showed up at the park while he was playing basketball. The victim told police he heard gunshots while they were chasing him, but he was not shot. He also said two other men came to the park with the two that were chasing him in a small bright blue vehicle. Police say 23-year-old Jermaine Brown was shot at least one time at the location and was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. A home was also shot at in the area. No injuries were reported there.

The next shooting happened at Underwood Apartment around 7:17 p.m. in west Toledo. Police say 32-year-old Darnell Triplett assaulted the mother of his child in the apartment. Triplett and the victim began fighting over Triplett's handgun, resulting in the gun being fired. Police forced entry into the apartment to make sure no one was struck, but found it vacant. Triplett was later arrested for felony domestic violence.

The fourth shooting occurred in east Toledo on the 500 block of Valleywood. Police say officers were flagged down by a victim who said he was parked on Valleywood when an unknown suspect drove by and shot at this car. The victim said his mother was in the car at the time of the shooting. No one was injured, but police found bullet holes in the victim's car and a second car in the area.

The last reported shooting happened at a home in the 2500 block of Lawrence in central Toledo. Police say a Shot Spotter alert took them to the home saying 21 total shots had been fired. Police say there were several infants inside the home at the time of the shooting. Police say it also appeared a juvenile was grazed by a bullet or shrapnel. No other injuries were reported.