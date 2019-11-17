TOLEDO, Ohio — One woman is in critical condition after a shooting at a house party in East Toledo Saturday night, according to Toledo Police.

Investigators are questioning nearly a dozen people.

A large number of fire and police crews responded to Nevada Street just before 11 p.m.

Witnesses on the scene tell WTOL they heard roughly 15 to 20 gunshots.

WTOL witnessed several people being taken away from the scene in handcuffs.

