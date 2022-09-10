Strong smell over east Toledo Friday night isolated to Toledo Refining Company

Oregon fire says the smell originated at the Toledo Refining Company as a result of an equipment malfunction.

OREGON, Ohio — Multiple people in the Toledo area reported a strong smell of gasoline or natural gas on Friday night, especially near the Toledo Refining Company oil refinery near the border of Oregon and east Toledo.

Reports of the odor began around 11 p.m.

The Oregon Fire Department, which received multiple calls about the smell, says they responded to the main gate of the refinery shortly after hearing reports of a visible plume and a significant odor in the area.

According to Oregon fire, the refinery had a power surge that caused a malfunction to some equipment.

Oregon fire says the refinery reportedly corrected the problem, allowing the odor to dissipate.

Oregon fire says no one was injured or made ill from the incident.

In January, Oregon fire had to assist the refinery after nearby residents say they felt an ‘explosion’ at the refinery.

In November 2021, a large fire broke out at the refinery. No injuries were reported during either incident.

