COLUMBUS, Ohio — Records show at least 41 Ohio prison inmates have died of COVID-19, 25 of them housed in Pickaway Correctional Institution in central Ohio, which includes a medical center.

More than 4,300 inmates have tested positive statewide and nearly 500 staff members. Among the prisoners who died was Carlos Ridley, serving a life sentence for a 1981 triple slaying in Lima.

Ridley hoped to prove his innocence through DNA testing of crime scene evidence. But an appeals court denied his latest question May 4, and he died after being rushed to the hospital the next day.

This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections shows Carlos Ridley. Ridley, serving a life sentence for a triple slaying, was awaiting a court ruling this month he hoped would help him prove innocence through DNA testing. On Monday, May 4, 2020, an Ohio appeals court rejected Ridley's request. The next day, he was rushed to a hospital where he died of COVID-19, according to his two daughters. (Ohio Department of Corrections via AP)

