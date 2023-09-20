Multiple investigations into BGSU hockey program after alleged hazing incident

Both the Bowling Green Police Department and BGSU are investigating the school's hockey team after an alleged hazing incident.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating alleged hazing incidents involving the Bowling Green State University hockey team.

WTOL 11 reported Monday that the team's head coach Ty Eigner was put on administrative leave and three players were suspended. We've since learned the university is also doing its own investigation to determine if any code of conduct has been broken.

The BGSU campus police informed the city police of an alleged off-campus hazing incident and asked them to investigate.

"I was really shocked because BG has really tried to put down the rules on this after that student died a couple years ago and I was honestly really surprised to hear that this has happened," said Julia Edwards, a sophomore majoring in media production at BGSU.

Edwards referencing the well-known case of BGSU sophomore Stone Foltz, who died after a fraternity initiation in 2021.

"I don't know what we would do to eradicate it but keep talking about it. Keep exposing people who are continuing to haze. Don't tolerate it," said Sara Daney, a sophomore majoring in education at BGSU. "Bowling Green has set a pretty good prerequisite of how they do not tolerate hazing."

BGSU has not identified the three players facing suspension. Meanwhile, assistant coach Curtis Carr has taken over as interim head coach after Eigner was placed on administrative leave, pending a full review and investigation of the alleged hazing incident.

On the university website it says, "BGSU seeks to promote a safe environment where members of our learning community may participate in experiences and activities without compromising their health, well-being, dignity and/or rights. Hazing can cause irreparable harm to victims, victims’ families and the University community. BGSU has zero tolerance for any form of hazing."