Multiple homes damaged in early morning fire in central Toledo

A vacant home in the 1600 block was fully engulfed when crews arrived and will be torn down.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Multiple homes in the 1600 block of Hamilton Street in central Toledo were damaged early Monday morning in a fire.

Toledo Fire & Rescue crews responded to the call about 12:30 a.m. According to fire officials, a vacant house was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival .

The fire spread to a neighboring home which was occupied. No one was home at the time of the incident.

A third home sustained exterior heat damage. The remaining portion of the vacant home will be torn down.