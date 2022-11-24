Multiple fire departments responding to morning barn fire in Morenci

The fire sparked Thursday morning just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road in Lenawee County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MORENCI, Mich. — Fire departments from both sides of the state line are tackling a barn fire Thursday morning in Morenci.

The fire fully engulfed a barn just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road. Multiple Ohio fire departments joined Michigan ones in assisting the Morenci Fire Department on scene.

Tanker trucks are hauling water from Morenci to fight the fire.

Our WTOL 11 crew on the scene reports the barn appears to be a total loss and looks to have contained straw. The fire is visible from the Ohio border on US 20.

Drivers should seek an alternate route due to activity on Ridgeville Road at SR 156.

We are working to gather the latest information for you on air, online and on our free WTOL 11 News app as soon as we receive it.

This is a developing story.

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.