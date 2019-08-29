SWANTON, Ohio — Multiple area fire departments are on the scene of a fire at a Swanton factory.

The fire is happening at the Scottdel Factory Thursday morning.

Crews say one of the buildings in plant 4 is what caught fire, and flames could be seen shooting from the roof.

The Springfield Township fire chief says the factory recycles foam from car seats to be used for padding under carpets, which is highly flammable.

Fire crews were able to control the flames within 15 minutes and kept the fire isolated to one area.

No one was injured.

Crews are now watering down some small hot spots throughout the building.