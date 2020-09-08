Multiple departments fight fire at plastics recycling plant in Clyde

Firefighters from the Clyde, Green Springs, Ballville and Bellevue fire departments had the fire under control

Smoke could be seen for miles around as multiple departments responded to a fire at a plastics recycling facility in Clyde, OH on Sunday morning.

The fire started around 7 a.m. and wasn’t completely extinguished until early in the afternoon.

Clyde Police say no firefighters were injured in the fire.

They also say the building is not a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The Clyde Fire Department was assisted by the Green Springs, Ballville and Bellevue firefighters.

Evergreen Plastics processes pop and water bottles from curbside recycling, turning them into pellets and flakes for reuse. The company says it recycles more than 100,000,000 pounds of the material every year.