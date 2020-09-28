Multiple crews respond to water rescue in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Ohio — Rescue crews from multiple departments were called to a pond in Waterville for a water rescue around 11 p.m. on Sunday night.
Dive teams, including from Toledo Fire and Rescue, were searching the water in a pond near the roundabout on Dutch Rd. and Waterville-Monclova Rd. across from the Children’s Discovery Center.
At this time there is no word on any victims or their conditions or the circumstances that led to the water rescue.
