Multiple crews respond to water rescue in Waterville

Divers were seen in the water in a pond on Dutch Rd. and Waterville-Monclova Rd. around 11 p.m. on Sunday.
Credit: WTOL
Rescue crews responded to a water rescue at a pond on Dutch Road and Waterville-Monclova Rd. around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

WATERVILLE, Ohio — Rescue crews from multiple departments were called to a pond in Waterville for a water rescue around 11 p.m. on Sunday night.

Dive teams, including from Toledo Fire and Rescue, were searching the water in a pond near the roundabout on Dutch Rd. and Waterville-Monclova Rd. across from the Children’s Discovery Center.

Credit: WTOL

At this time there is no word on any victims or their conditions or the circumstances that led to the water rescue.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest information as it becomes available. 