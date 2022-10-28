Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound Friday morning

At least three vehicles were involved. There were no serious injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A multi-vehicle crash near the Ohio-Michigan line overnight involving multiple vehicles.

Monroe County Sheriffs claim this crash happened on the Southbound side of I-75 and has shut down two lanes of traffic.

At least three vehicles were involved. One of the vehicles is flipped over.

Ambulances were on scene but there were no serious injuries.

Tow trucks began to arrive on scene as WTOL 11 crews were leaving.

We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.