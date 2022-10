As of 7 a.m., all lanes on the northbound side are back open.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash involving multiple vehicles on I-75 caused traffic hiccups for drivers Monday morning.

This occurred near the Wales Road exit around 5 a.m.

Two lanes on I-75 Northbound were shut down for a period of time.

There's no word on any injuries.

