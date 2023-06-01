Mud Hens, Walleye and city team up for free summer youth sports program

Free clinics this summer will teach kids ages 6-13 how to play baseball and street hockey at city parks.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo is partnering with the Mud Hens and Walleye to offer kids a free and safe way to spend the summer.

Parks and Youth Services, Lucas County Metropolitan Housing and Connecting Kids to Meals are partnering with the city's minor league sports teams to host free baseball and street hockey clinics at city parks. The first clinic of the Let's Play Summer Tour is June 13 and the program runs through early August.

The clinics will introduce kids ages 6-13 "to the exciting world of baseball and street hockey." Participating kids will receive either a free wiffle ball bat and ball, or a hockey stick and ball allowing them to practice outside the clinics.

Clinics will be divided into two age groups; 6-9 and 10-13. Kids will learn the fundamentals of each sport and will be entered into a drawing to win a new bike.

The complete schedule can be found below. For more information on the program and how to sign up, click here.

Baseball

Thursday, June 15 - Smith Park, 998 Dorr St.

Tuesday, June 27 - Gunckel Park, 751 Division St.

Tuesday, July 11 - Ravine II Park, 1600 Mott Ave.

Thursday, July 13 - Burroughs Park, 2398 Dana St.

Friday, July 28 - Birmingham Park, 285 Knox St.

Tuesday, Aug. 1 - Wilson Park, 3235 Otto St.

Hockey

Tuesday, June 13 - Wilson Park, 3235 Otto St.

Thursday, June 29 - Ravine II Park, 1600 Mott Ave.

Monday, July 17 - Gunckel Park, 751 Division St.

Wednesday, July 26 - Navarre Park, 1590 Navarre Ave.

Monday, July 31 - Burroughs Park, 2398 Dana St.

Thursday, Aug. 3 - Smith Park, 998 Dorr St.