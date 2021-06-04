Mud Hens home game tickets on sale Thursday

Tickets go on sale starting at 11 a.m. Only a very limited number of single-game tickets will be available due to the set capacity for home games this year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's Note: The attached video is from March 3, 2021.

Mud Hens baseball is back! And fans can buy home game tickets Thursday morning.

Tickets go on sale starting at 11 a.m. Only a very limited number of single-game tickets will be available due to the set capacity for home games this year. As a reminder, the Mud Hens will be able to host 30% capacity or up to 4,000 fans per game.

The actual game-to-game capacity will fluctuate between 2,700 and 4,000 depending on how seating pods are sold. Pods will be made up of up to six people, and socially distanced at six feet apart. All tickets will have an assigned location and availability will vary depending on the pod size selected.



Due to current COVID-19 guidelines in the state of Ohio, there will be no "General Admission" or "Standing Room Only" tickets sold at Fifth Third Field.

Single-game tickets cost $20. For groups of 10, call 419-725-4367.

Fans planning to attend a game at Fifth Third Field during the 2021 season are encouraged to visit the "Know Before You Go" page to learn more about the new safety protocols and procedures in place at Fifth Third Field.

TABLE RESERVATIONS

In addition to single-game tickets in the seating bowl, you can now reserve a table with family and friends in the Home Run Terrace, Hessman Home Run Alley, and the new Right Field Patio and Patio Suites. All locations will have an assigned section and table. Check out the views here.

Right Field Patio (between Section 119 and 120)

The Right Field Patio is located just beyond the Home Run Fence in - you guested it - right field, with excellent views of the video board and field.

The spot features six, four-person tables with chairs and 10, six-person picnic tables.

PRICING

$56: Four-person table reservation includes 4 game tickets

$84: Six-person table reservation includes 6 game tickets

Patio Suites (Section 103, 119)

Located along the first and third baseline, the new Patio Suites put your small group of up to six and right smack in the heart of the ballpark experience.

Tremendous views and easy access to all concourse amenities- food, bars and restaurants. There will only be six Concourse Patio Suites available every game.

PRICING

$125: Private pod on the concourse with patio tables, chairs and soft seating and 6 game tickets

Home Run Terrace (Section 120, 121 and 122)



Tables are positioned throughout the three-tiered terrace above the home run fence in right and center field.

The Home Run Terrace features 80 six-person picnic tables.

PRICING

$84: Six-person table includes 6 game tickets

Hessman Home Run Alley (between Section 122 and 101)



Located beyond the Left Field home run fence, this space is named for the site where Home Run King Mike Hessman, hit many of his 433 minor league record-breaking home runs.

Hessman Home Run Alley features 19, four-person tables.

PRICING

$56: Four-person table reservation and includes 4 game tickets



To reserve a table or purchase single-game tickets go to Mud Hens official website here or call the box office at 419-725-4367.

The team will release additional single-game tickets throughout the year.

Fans can sign up to receive an alert when single game tickets get released, text BASEBALL to 1-833-585-1404.