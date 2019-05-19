TOLEDO, Ohio — More than 1,200 customers in Jerusalem Township and 1,100 in Maumee are without electricity because of winds blowing down trees and branches.

Toledo Edison is expected to restore power by 11:00 p.m. Sunday evening, according to the company's spokesperson Chris Eck.

Staff couldn't restore power Sunday afternoon due to safety concern as the wind was still strong.

Seventy three percent of Jerusalem Township was without power, according to the town's Trustee Mark Sattler.

