'Brush with death' | MSU shooting victim calls for change after being released from hospital

"My world has been turned upside down so suddenly but I refuse to be a number, a statistic," MSU student Troy Forbush wrote on Facebook Sunday.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan State University student who was shot in the Feb. 13 mass shooting has identified himself and called for change.

Troy Forbush, a music student at MSU, posted on Facebook Sunday identifying himself as a victim of the shooting. He was the first victim released from the hospital.

"I took a bullet to my chest, had a brush with death, and almost didn’t make it if it weren’t for the incredible doctors who saved my life in emergency surgery that night," he wrote.

The shooting happened Monday, Feb. 13 when 43-year-old Anthony McRae opened fire in two areas of campus, killing three and wounding five. The three killed in the shooting were identified as 20-year-old Brian Fraser, 19-year-old Arielle Anderson and 20-year-old Alexandria Verner.

Forbush is now calling for change to prevent future mass shootings.

"There was a time when I used to dream of getting into this school— now, I represent it. My world has been turned upside down so suddenly but I refuse to be a number, a statistic," Forbush wrote. "Alongside my family, friends, community, university, & state government officials, we will enact change. I have a long journey of recovery ahead of me. This is only the beginning. Rest in power Alexandria, Arielle, and Brian."

Forbush was released from the hospital on Feb. 23. Three other students—John Hao, Nate Statly and Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez—have been identified and remain in the hospital.

MSU Police and Public Safety released an update on their conditions last week. One student is in fair condition, two are in serious but stable condition, and one student remains in critical condition.

Hao, 20, was shot in the back. He is paralyzed from the chest down. Hao is an international student from China and loves sports, stargazing and visiting state parks. He plans to continue his education in sports management. A GoFundMe to support his family has raised over $400,000.

Huapilla-Perez was shot twice, impacting five of her organs. Her family says she can get around with a walker and is working to recover. Huapilla-Perez is a junior studying Hospitality Business at MSU. A GoFundMe has raised nearly $475,000.

Statly will have a "long and difficult" path to recovery, according to doctors at Sparrow Hospital. He is a junior studying Environmental Biology and Zoology and has been looking forward to an internship at a nature preserve this summer. A GoFundMe to support his family was started four days ago and has already raised over $276,000.

MSU officials announced that donations from the Spartan Strong fund will be covering hospital expenses and funeral costs for the victims of the shooting. The money will also go toward adding mental health services and increasing campus security measures.

