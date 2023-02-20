Spartan Strong fund to cover funeral costs, hospital bills for students in MSU mass shooting

The money from the fund will also be used to add mental health resources and extra security measures on campus.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Following a mass shooting that killed three and injured five at Michigan State University, school officials say they will cover funeral expenses and hospital bills for the students who were impacted.

MSU officials say the money will come from donations to the Spartan Strong fund.

The three students who were killed in the shooting—20-year-old Brian Fraser, 19-year-old Arielle Anderson and 20-year-old Alexandria Verner—were laid to rest on Saturday.

The other five students injured remain at Sparrow Hospital. Four are still listed in critical condition.

Interim President Teresa Woodruff says they've raised more than $250,000 in just a few days.

"We're grateful to our faculty staff, and academic staff and our support staff, as well as our students for their grace and dignity in this last week," Woodruff said. "We're also very grateful for the overwhelming support that has poured around from around the country, the state, around the U.S."

The shooting happened Monday, Feb. 13, when a 43-year-old gunman opened fire in Berkey Hall and again in the MSU Union. Identified as Anthony McRae, the gunman was later located in Lansing after an hours-long search. He turned the gun on himself when approached by police.

School officials said they'll no longer be holding classes at the MSU Union or Berkey Hall so students won't have to return to the scene of the shootings.

