MSP needs help collecting police patches for 5-year-old with cancer

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) is on a mission to gather police patches for a 5-year-old recently diagnosed with cancer.

MSP shared the news on Facebook Thursday, saying troopers from the Rockford and Hart posts visited Aubree.

Aubree was recently diagnosed with cancer, and has started collecting police patches. The troopers dropped off several bags of goodies for her.

"Let's work together and let Aubree know she is not alone in her battle," MSP wrote on Facebook. The Rockford post is hoping that other law enforcement agencies will send in patches.

Patches for Aubree can be mailed to:

MSP Rockford Post

345 Northland Drive NE

Rockford, MI 49341

