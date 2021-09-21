MSP looking for suspect that stole semi hauling more than $300k worth of TVs

The driver of the semi said he parked the trailer at a travel center on Sept. 16. On Sept. 17, it was gone.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — Troopers from the Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police are looking for the suspect that stole a semi-trailer hauling more than $300,000 worth of TVs in Monroe County on Sept. 17.

Around 6:10 p.m. that Friday, it was discovered that the semi was stolen from the Pilot Travel Center located at 6158 US-223 in Ottawa Lake.

The driver hauling the trailer told police he parked the trailer at the travel center around 4 p.m. on Sept. 16.

The stolen semi-trailer is described as a white Manac 53' box trailer with Charger Logistics logos and an Ontario license plate of T58 26Z.