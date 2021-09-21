MSP looking for suspect that stole semi hauling more than $300k worth of TVs

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — Troopers from the Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police are looking for the suspect that stole a semi-trailer hauling more than $300,000 worth of TVs in Monroe County on Sept. 17.
Around 6:10 p.m. that Friday, it was discovered that the semi was stolen from the Pilot Travel Center located at 6158 US-223 in Ottawa Lake.
The driver hauling the trailer told police he parked the trailer at the travel center around 4 p.m. on Sept. 16.
The stolen semi-trailer is described as a white Manac 53' box trailer with Charger Logistics logos and an Ontario license plate of T58 26Z.
There is currently no suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr. Ben Lambrix of the Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.