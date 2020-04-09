Movie Nights at Fifth Third Field every Saturday throughout September

For the first time all season, fans and their families are invited to visit the stadium to watch some fan-picked movies on the biggest screen in town.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Just like with almost everything else, a lot of Toledo Mud Hen fans had to miss out out on those summer nights at Fifth Third Field due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But to kick-off Labor Day weekend through the end of September, baseball fans and moviegoers alike will get a chance to visit the ball park, but instead of game night, it's movie night.

For the first time all season, fans and their families are invited to visit the stadium to watch some fan-picked movies on the biggest screen in town for the Mud Hens Movie night event.

Movie night will happen every Saturday through September.

MOVIE NIGHTS AT THE BALLPARK‼️



Saturday: 𝙅𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙘 𝙋𝙖𝙧𝙠

Sunday: 𝙏𝙧𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙨



Tickets are only available in advance ➡️ https://t.co/PN59xR8bNZ pic.twitter.com/3k2Iq7oVzl — Toledo Mud Hens (@MudHens) September 2, 2020

“We know that people have been itching to get back to Fifth Third Field. We’ve been going crazy wanting them to come back and so we decided movie night would be great. Its wonderful time to have family and friends come together as the evenings are still beautiful," said Andi Roman, the Communications and Media Director for the Mud Hens.

The outfield at Fifth Third Field will be divided into 90 individual pods that fit up to eight people Each pod will have at least a six-feet in between one another to practice safe social distancing.

“You know if youre just looking for something different to do. Something that you havent done all season during the pandemic, it’s a great way to be outside safely a part from people and just a good time," said Roman.

Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets, pillows or anything that is comfortable to sit on in the field except for lawn chairs.

Tickets are $15 dollars and include hot dog, popcorn and a drink. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the movie will start at 8 p.m. Tickets must be pre-ordered and can be found here