MAUMEE, Ohio — You won't find a bad bone at this rib festival. It's the same food but everybody just prepares it differently.

And that's what attracts thousands every year to the lip-smacking Northwest Ohio Rib Off at the Lucas County Fairgrounds.

"They're so tender and juicy. That's the best part," said Dave Ender.

"Just the smoke from all the charcoals and wood they use," added Julie Ernsberger.

There are nine national rib masters here like Hog Wild BBQ in Akron. Their motto: "You'll Love Our Butts. We Rub 'Em Right."

They won last year's judges award at the rib-off and are hoping for a repeat.

The only thing they'll tell you is in their secret sauce is lots of love and that's it.

"I guess pride. Like peacock ruffling their feathers. Tell everyone else that I won. You gotta beat me this year. Make something better," said Antonio Rinaldi of Hog Wild BBQ.

That just might be Bogey's Smokin' BBQ in Port Clinton, one of three local rib masters. They're not out on the professional rib circuit, but think they've got a chance of beating the big BBQ boys.

Bogeys won judges choice in 2016 using a special wood flavor.

"These are guys that just like to go around and BBQ like I do so it's all good," according to Brad Bogner of Bogeys.

The rib-off runs through Sunday.

Headline entertainment on Saturday is Night Ranger and on Sunday Hotel California, an Eagles tribute band.