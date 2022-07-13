Three injured, two life-threatening, in east Toledo house fire Wednesday

A child, mother and grandmother were taken to the hospital. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — A child, mother and grandmother were injured in a house fire on Mott Avenue and Worthington Street in east Toledo at 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department arrived on the scene at 3:18 a.m. to find a child at the corner of the two streets with life-threatening injuries and the house "fully involved" in flames, according to TFRD Pvt. Sterling Rahe said.

Responding crews cared for the child and called emergency services for severe burns, Rahe said.

The child's grandmother was still inside the house on the first floor when fire crews arrived. She was rescued from the home and underwent CPR. She also has life-threatening injuries.

The child's mother was rescued and has moderate injuries.

The flames have been put out and all three victims were transported to the hospital.

Local Timothy Fuston provided WTOL 11 with a video he recorded from the scene of the fire:

Rahe said he owes praise to the crew for how quickly they put out the fire and located the victims.

"From the time of dispatch to the time they started treatment on two victims on the outside and the found the victim was between 6 and 8 minutes," he said. "So, the crews did a fantastic job as well as battling the flames as you can see the front of the house was fully involved when they arrived."