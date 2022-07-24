Motorcyclists honor fallen Toledo police officers with charity ride

Motorcyclists honored the lives of Officers Anthony Dia and Brandon Stalker on Sunday while collecting donations for Lucas County Pit Crew and the Humane Society.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Motorcycle enthusiasts came together on Sunday to honor fallen Toledo police officers Anthony Dia and Brandon Stalker.



The morning's ride was the third Annual Pack-a-Pickup for Pets and Toddler Toys motorcycle ride.



Riders donated pet food, pet supplies or any toddler toy to participate.



The ride started at the Docks in east Toledo and made different stops around the city including the Home Depot where Anthony Dia was shot. It ended at the Ottawa Park sub police station on N. Cove Blvd.

Organizers of the event say it’s a way to continue honoring the fallen officers.



“Because we support Toledo. We support all of our law enforcement - all our rescue, fire, emergency - because they do for us and this is like our way of giving back,” said ride organizer Wendy Dodge-McClure.

Items donated at the event will go to the Lucas County Pit Crew and the Humane Society.



Anthony Dia's mother Gina Long was also at the event. She said she is thankful for the community's continued support after the death of her son.



“I hope to continue to honor my son and Brandon in any way that benefits the community because I’m proud to say that I live in Toledo because of everything that was done when my son passed away,” said Long.

If you missed the event but would still like to donate, drop-off locations have been set up around the area.



Alternative dropoff locations include Toledo Hemp Center located at 4925 Jackman Rd. and Rouen Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram located at 1091 Fremont Pike in Woodville Ohio.

You have until Tuesday to drop off items and donations.