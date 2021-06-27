Motorcyclists ride through Toledo to show other motorists that they also share the road

Since early April, at least 7 people have died in motorcycle accidents in

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo city councilwoman gathered at the Docks in east Toledo with riders of about 50 motorcycles on Sunday afternoon for Toledo’s first Motorcycle Awareness Ride.

Motorcyclists came together in a show of force to remind people of Toledo that they are on the road too and people need to pay attention when sharing the road with them.

City councilwoman Sanda McPherson took part in the ride, as well as Jeff Reichhert, a local rider and advocate for safe motorcycle riding, who organized the ride.

Reichert says there will always be motorcyclists on the streets, especially during the summer.

"That it's time that we ride down the city of Toledo. And say to everyone, We're here, and we're gonna continue to ride. And we want to ride safely," said Reichert.

The ride was held in response to recent crashes involving motorcycles in Toledo and went from the Docks to Scott Park.

In early June, Toledo police reported that more than 47 motorcycle crashes have happened since April 1, including five fatal crashes.

In the three weeks since then, at least two more people in Toledo have died in motorcycle crashes.

Sunday’s ride was free but the group was taking donations to help accident victims.

Toledo Police reminds those riding motorcycles that it's important to stay safe, to always wear a helmet, be aware of your surroundings and obey traffic laws.